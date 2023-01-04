Expand / Collapse search

Bomb Cyclone Watch: California baby dies after tree falls into home

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 11:36PM
California
Bomb Cyclone Watch: SoCal bracing for heavy rain, possible flooding

FOX 11's Hailey Winslow warns of ugly commutes for those needing to drive to work early Thursday morning across Southern California.

SOMONA COUNTY, Calif. - Wednesday's severe weather is officially considered deadly in California.

KTVU2, FOX 11's sister station in the Bay Area, reports a baby has died after a tree fell into a home in the Sonoma County town of Occidental.

Officials did not give additional details on the deadly incident.

The news of the child's death comes hours after a different family survived a large tree falling onto their car in San Francisco. That family is reportedly OK.

Across the state, California is bracing for the bomb cyclone, the low-pressure system expected to deliver heavy rain, damaging winds and possible flooding. 

Here in Los Angeles County, heavy rain is expected early Thursday – from 6 a.m. PT – to about noon. Heavy rain is expected to hit Ventura County around 4 a.m.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.