Bomb Cyclone Watch: California baby dies after tree falls into home

Wednesday's severe weather is officially considered deadly in California.

KTVU2, FOX 11's sister station in the Bay Area, reports a baby has died after a tree fell into a home in the Sonoma County town of Occidental.

Officials did not give additional details on the deadly incident.

The news of the child's death comes hours after a different family survived a large tree falling onto their car in San Francisco. That family is reportedly OK.

Across the state, California is bracing for the bomb cyclone, the low-pressure system expected to deliver heavy rain, damaging winds and possible flooding.

Here in Los Angeles County, heavy rain is expected early Thursday – from 6 a.m. PT – to about noon. Heavy rain is expected to hit Ventura County around 4 a.m.

