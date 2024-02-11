Body of hiker found on Mt. Baldy a week after she went missing

A week after a woman went missing while hiking on Mt. Baldy, officials found the body of Lisei Huang over the weekend.

Huang, 22, was reported missing back on Feb. 4. She'd set out on a solo hike on the mountain around 2 p.m. that day, and her family reported her missing after she didn't come home that night.

Crews with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department began their search the following morning during heavy snowfall, but eventually called off the search the next day, due to avalanche risks. Rescue crews did find three experienced hikers that day, who had gotten lost on the Bear Canyon Trail on Mount Baldy.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Hiker remains missing on Mount Baldy; 3 others rescued

Lisei Huang has been missing since she went out on a solo hike on Mt. Baldy on Friday, Feb. 4. / Family-provided photo to FOX 11

The SBSD said the department received a report on Saturday from a person who was flying a drone in the area, saying that they may have spotted Huang. Rescue crews tried to access the area both on the ground and in the air, but weren't able to get there because of weather conditions.

On Sunday morning, Air Rescue lowered medics to the area, where they found Huang, dead. Huang and the medics were then airlifted off the mountain.

Mount Baldy, which offers several trails for hikers of all levels, becomes especially treacherous during the winter.

Last year, several people - including actor Julian Sands - were found dead after going on hikes in the area.