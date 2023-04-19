Man told LASD deputy to fire before he was shot, body cam video shows

Newly-released body camera video shows the moments leading up to a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Santa Clarita's Valencia neighborhood back in January.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect shot dead at Valencia mall, deputy injured

The shooting happened Jan. 12 around 10:44 p.m. at the Westfield Valencia Town Center located in the 24000 block of Valencia Boulevard.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, sheriff's deputies responded to a store in the Westfield shopping mall after a security guard reported an "aggressive" trespasser. At the scene, deputies encountered the man and that's when a deputy was allegedly punched and repeatedly hit in the face, leading to the shooting of the suspect, later identified as 50-year-old Christopher Lee Mercurio.



Mercurio died at a hospital.

The deputy was also taken to the hospital for treatment of head injuries and has since been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.