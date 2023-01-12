Expand / Collapse search

Suspect shot at Valencia mall, deputy injured

The suspect was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

VALENCIA, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Valencia after a suspect was shot and a deputy injured Wednesday night. 

It happened around 10:44 p.m. at the Westfield Valencia Town Center located in the 24000 block of Valencia Boulevard. 

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspect was shot and taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition. The deputy was punched and repeatedly hit in the head was taken to the hospital for treatment of her head injuries.

Circumstances that led up to the shooting were not immediately available. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at lacrimestoppers.org.