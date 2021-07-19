Bodies found in Angeles National Forest identified as missing teenage couple

Two bodies found earlier this month have been identified as a missing teenage couple who were last seen driving in the Angeles National Forest.

The coroner's office identified the bodies as those of 19-year-olds Ethan Manzano and Sophie Rayanne Edwards.

Ethan Manzano, 19, Sophie Rayanne Edwards, 19. (FOX 11)

The pair disappeared on July 1 while riding in a silver 2007 Isuzu Ascender. They were last seen at about 1:30 p.m. that afternoon near mile marker 51 of Angeles Crest Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Crews found the wrecked Isuzu at the bottom of a cliff about 1,300 to 1,500 feet below the roadway on July 6, as well as some of the couple's belongings. The two bodies were found inside the vehicle.

Authorities have not released an official cause of the crash, but investigators speculate that the vehicle's driver may have veered off the winding roadway and over the side of the cliff.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.