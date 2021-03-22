Bobby Brown Jr. died of 'combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl,' officials say

article

The cause of death for Bobby Brown Jr., the 28-year-old son of singer Bobby Brown, was the "combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl," and the manner of his death was "accidental," coroner's officials reported Monday.

On Nov. 18, 2020, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of an unspecified medical emergency in the 5200 block of White Oak Avenue at 1:50 p.m., and officers found Brown, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office had listed his death as "deferred pending additional investigation."

Brown's daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, from his marriage to Whitney Houston, died at age 22 in 2015. She was found unconscious in January of that year in her home's bathtub in Roswell, Georgia, and died several months later, after being taken off a ventilator and put into hospice care.

Houston, who was married to Bobby Brown Sr. from 1992-2007, died on Feb. 11, 2012 of drowning due to coronary artery disease and cocaine intoxication.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.