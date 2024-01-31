Blueface's other girlfriend, Bonnie Lashay, debuts mugshot tattoo days after Chrisean Rock

article

Chrisean Rock isn't the only lady showing her love and dedication for Blueface with some ink.

Bonnie Lashay, another of Blue's girlfriends and a cast member of the rapper's short-lived reality TV show "Blue Girls Club," revealed on Instagram Wednesday she got her own Blueface mugshot tattoo. Unlike Rock who debuted her face tattoo of Blue over the weekend, Bonnie opted for a more "discreet" location.

Lashay shared pictures and videos of herself lying down while getting the mugshot tattooed on her behind. She captioned one of the videos, "Me & Blue Forever."

Lashay added in the comments, "@chrisean stole my idea!! she thought she was one uping me!!! Blue Loves Me He’s upset with me rn but i’m not going no where!! and this proves that!!!!"

The comment aligns with Lashay's apparent feelings toward Rock and any of Blue's other love interests. She recently released a new song called "That's My Daddy."

It's unclear if this is permanent ink, which is apparently the case for Rock, TMZ confirms. The 23-year-old mother of Blueface's child tagged him in the video of her getting the face tattoo and captioned it, "#freeblueface free my Daddy I love you papa."

Johnathan Jamall Porter, a.k.a. Blueface, is seen in a booking photo following his arrest for robbery on June 8, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images)

Just last week, Rock reportedly moved back into Blue's house despite major drama that erupted between the two in December.

Blueface shares a son with Rock. He also shares two children with ex Jaidyn Alexis.

Blue, whose birth name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, remains behind bars at a Los Angeles County jail for a probation violation.

TMZ reports the 26-year-old "Thotiana" rapper has been moved out of general population at a Los Angeles County jail and currently remains in "administrative segregation." This means he doesn't have a cellmate and does not join others for meals outside his cell, as they are brought to him.

The LA native appeared in court on Jan. 12 for a probation violation in connection with a 2021 assault case. He was sentenced to serve nearly seven months in jail. He previously pleaded guilty in Oct. 23 to charges related to a shooting outside a Las Vegas strip club.

According to jail records, Blueface's current release date is July 2, 2024.