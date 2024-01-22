Blueface removed from LA County jail's general population: report
LOS ANGELES - We're learning more details about Blueface's time behind bars.
TMZ reports the 26-year-old "Thotiana" rapper has been moved out of general population at a Los Angeles County jail and currently remains in "administrative segregation." This means he doesn't have a cellmate and does not join others for meals outside his cell, as they are brought to him.
According to the publication, Blueface also gets up to seven hours a day outside his cell so he can make phone calls or attend class or religious services. Blueface also reportedly has a TV in his unit as well as access to the library.
SUGGESTED:
- Man arrested near Taylor Swift’s NYC townhouse after reported break-in attempt
- Watch: Jason Kelce helps young fan say hi to Taylor Swift at Bills-Chiefs game
- 'Soft Moon' singer Luis Vasquez, DJ Juan Mendez found dead in DTLA
- Jodie Foster kept Hollywood career secret from kids: 'I didn't want them to know me that way'
The Los Angeles native appeared in court on Jan. 12 for a probation violation in connection with a 2021 assault case.He was sentenced to serve nearly seven months in jail. He previously pleaded guilty in Oct. 23 to charges related to a shooting outside a Las Vegas strip club.
According to jail records, Blueface's current release date is July 2, 2024.