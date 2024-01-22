Expand / Collapse search

Blueface removed from LA County jail's general population: report

Blueface is seen on April 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - We're learning more details about Blueface's time behind bars. 

TMZ reports the 26-year-old "Thotiana" rapper has been moved out of general population at a Los Angeles County jail and currently remains in "administrative segregation." This means he doesn't have a cellmate and does not join others for meals outside his cell, as they are brought to him. 

According to the publication, Blueface also gets up to seven hours a day outside his cell so he can make phone calls or attend class or religious services. Blueface also reportedly has a TV in his unit as well as access to the library. 

The Los Angeles native appeared in court on Jan. 12 for a probation violation in connection with a 2021 assault case.He was sentenced to serve nearly seven months in jail. He previously pleaded guilty in Oct. 23 to charges related to a shooting outside a Las Vegas strip club. 

According to jail records, Blueface's current release date is July 2, 2024.  