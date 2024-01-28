Chrisean Rock tattoos Blueface mugshot on face

article

Chrisean Rock is showing off some new ink dedicated to BIueface.

The 23-year-old shared a video on Instagram Sunday of what appears to be a face tattoo of Blue on her right cheek.

The video, which plays to Blue's "Pop It" in the background, shows the process from the early stencil of the tattoo to the actual portrait shaded in. It's unclear if the tattoo is permanent or temporary.

The 23-year-old mother of Blueface's child tagged him in the video and captioned it, "#freeblueface free my Daddy I love you papa."

Just last week, Rock reportedly moved back into Blue's house despite major drama that erupted between the two in December.

Meanwhile, Blue remains behind bars at a Los Angeles County jail for a probation violation.

Blueface and ChriseanRock attend Lemuel Plummer's Birthday Celebration presented by Zeus Network hosted by French Montana on April 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Lemuel Plummer/ Zeus Network)

TMZ reports the 26-year-old "Thotiana" rapper has been moved out of general population at a Los Angeles County jail and currently remains in "administrative segregation." This means he doesn't have a cellmate and does not join others for meals outside his cell, as they are brought to him.

The Los Angeles native appeared in court on Jan. 12 for a probation violation in connection with a 2021 assault case. He was sentenced to serve nearly seven months in jail. He previously pleaded guilty in Oct. 23 to charges related to a shooting outside a Las Vegas strip club.

According to jail records, Blueface's current release date is July 2, 2024.