California man found dead after vanishing on camping trip with fiancée

The Brief Brian Schofield was found dead near his camping spot on August 3 after his fiancée reported him missing earlier that morning. A preliminary investigation by local authorities shows no initial signs of foul play surrounding his death. His cause of death was not immediately released.



A camper who went missing from his campsite on Monday was found dead nearby following an extensive search by local authorities and community members.

What we know:

Brian Schofield, 47, was last seen on Sunday around 11:30 p.m. at Yellow Post Campsite #33 in Fawnskin, where he was camping with his fiancée, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

His fiancée reported him missing just before 9 a.m. the following morning after she noticed he was gone.

Following an extensive search, Schofield was found dead near the campsite.

Preliminary investigative findings indicate there are currently no signs of foul play.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released an official cause of death, pending the final investigation.

It's unknown how far from the campsite Schofield was discovered or the exact sequence of events that took place after he was last seen late Sunday night.

What they're saying:

"The Big Bear Station would like to thank the community for sharing the information in the search for Brian," local officials stated in their update on the case.

What's next:

Investigating officers are working to finalize the death investigation to establish a formal cause of death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Deputy S. Fuller at the Big Bear Station at 909-866-0100, or submit anonymous tips to We-Tip at 844-909-3006, or via their online reporting system.