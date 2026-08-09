East LA AutoZone burglarized twice during street takeovers in 24 hours

The Brief An AutoZone in East Los Angeles was burglarized twice in less than 24 hours during separate street takeovers. About 100 vehicles were involved in the first takeover, and no arrests have been made. Another AutoZone in Watts was looted during a street takeover Sunday morning, while a Waymo vehicle was set on fire.



An AutoZone in East Los Angeles was burglarized twice in less than 24 hours during separate street takeovers, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The incidents happened early Saturday and Sunday near Atlantic Boulevard and Olympic Boulevard.

The store remained boarded up Sunday as workers cleaned up damage and secured broken windows and doors.

Cellphone video obtained by FOX 11 shows a crowd of people surrounding the store Sunday morning. Some are seen leaving with items believed to have been stolen, including batteries, oil and floor mats.

One worker told FOX 11, "I don’t know why we’re open," after being asked about the damage and stolen merchandise.

A nearby shopper and resident said the break-ins were unsettling.

"I come here all the time. There should be no reason why people do this. They’re going to get caught," the person said.

About 100 vehicles involved in first takeover

LASD said deputies responded at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of a street takeover at Atlantic Boulevard and Olympic Boulevard involving approximately 100 vehicles and numerous people.

According to investigators, people forced their way into the AutoZone in the 1100 block of Olympic Boulevard and ransacked the business.

East Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies, assisted by California Highway Patrol officers, arrived within minutes and began dispersing the crowd.

After the area was cleared, deputies entered the AutoZone and confirmed the business had been ransacked, according to LASD.

Then, at about 3 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a second street takeover at the same intersection.

LASD said people again forced their way into the same AutoZone and ransacked the store.

No arrests have been made. The total value of the property stolen during the two incidents has not been determined.

Another AutoZone targeted in Watts

The East Los Angeles incidents came as another AutoZone in Watts was also targeted during a street takeover Sunday morning.

According to video from the scene, the store was looted, while a Waymo vehicle was also set on fire.

Back in East Los Angeles, workers were once again boarding up the damaged store.

One worker, identified as Rodrigo, told FOX 11 he was wearing a bullet-resistant vest while working because he felt unsafe.

"Yeah, especially at night. I need to protect myself too. You never know," Rodrigo said.

He said workers have been repeatedly cleaning up and securing damaged windows and doors.

"We’re doing it 24/7," Rodrigo said.

"They’re breaking into houses, places like this. It’s not safe anymore," he added.

Deputies increase patrols

LASD said the East Los Angeles Station will deploy additional patrol resources to the area as detectives investigate the two street takeover incidents.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and cellphone video as they work to identify those responsible and determine the full extent of the damage and property loss.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station at 323-264-4151.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), through the P3 Tips mobile application or through the LA Crime Stoppers website.