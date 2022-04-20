Beverly Crest follow-home robbery: 3 suspects get away with $75K in stolen goods

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating yet another follow-home robbery. This time, four men visiting from the area from Northern California were targeted in the Beverly Crest neighborhood.

One detective at the scene described it as a "very brazen and disturbing crime trend."

The four victims were visiting Los Angeles for a birthday celebration. They left a restaurant around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Beverly Grove area and felt they were being followed to their Airbnb.

After spotting a luxury SUV that had been following them, they did not go directly to their Airbnb and continued driving until they felt they had lost the vehicle. They returned to their Airbnb and were unaware the vehicle was still following them.

When the victims parked their car on the driveway and got out of the vehicle, they were held up by three suspects armed with guns. The suspects proceeded to steal all the property they had on them in the driveway and then took the four men into the home at gunpoint.

Overall, the suspects stole about $75,000 worth of belongings including cash, luxury watches, and designer clothes.

A detailed description of the suspects was not available.

LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division is investigating.

