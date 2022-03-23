LAPD chief warns about wearing expensive jewelry amid spree of armed robberies

At the Los Angeles Police Commission meeting, Chief Michel Moore said there is an increase in armed robberies throughout the area, and warned about wearing expensive jewelry.

Moore said the public needs to be "vigilant."

"What we're asking the public to do with these crime increases is if they're going to wear expensive jewelry or drive high-end cars, when leaving restaurants, taverns and other locations, they need to be mindful of their surroundings, and be in well lit areas. [We ask that] they recognize there are opportunists that are willing to take advantage of them and many times, these individuals are armed with firearms," said Moore.

Moore said the LAPD is "tracking the increase in armed robberies." Armed robberies are up 44% since last year, the police department reported.

"We're tracking the increase in armed robberies including looking at various suspect and vehicle descriptions of those responsible," he said.

Moore said there is now a task force along with additional detectives assigned to investigate these cases.

"We're gonna remain vigilant on this increase and we just urge everyone to pay attention to this to ensure that they're doing what they can to prevent these instances from occurring," said Moore.

