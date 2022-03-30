Beverly Grove resident shoots at would-be burglars trying to break into apartment

article

An apartment tenant turned the table on would-be burglars by scaring them away from his home.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, at least two suspect went inside a building in the 8600 block of Burton Way in Beverly Grove a little after 1:15 a.m. Wednesday. As the suspects tried to break into one of the homes, one of the tenants inside heard the suspects.

The tenant fired two shots at the suspects, prompting the would-be burglars to take off.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests have been announced and no one was hurt.

LAPD did not get descriptions of the two suspects.

