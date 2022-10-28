Bernie Sanders visits Playa Vista to show support for Karen Bass

The race for Los Angeles Mayor has reached the home stretch as we are less than two weeks from the November 2022 general election.

Candidates Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are both wrapping up their campaign trails with public appearances hoping to sway the remaining undecided voters in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, FOX 11's crews were in Playa Vista as Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders made his way to Los Angeles County to show his support for Rep. Karen Bass.

Sanders' Southern California appearance comes just weeks after the former Presidential candidate publicly endorsed Bass. Elsewhere in Washington, D.C., both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris endorsed Bass for mayor weeks prior to Sanders' Wednesday appearance.

2022 LA Mayor Election

Meanwhile, Caruso spent his Wednesday making a campaign stop to speak with multi-faith leaders in Los Angeles.

The general election is on Tuesday, November 8.