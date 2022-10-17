Bass, Caruso make campaign pushes weeks before election

In just three weeks, Los Angeles will elect a new mayor, and both candidates were out on the campaign trail Monday.

Rep. Karen Bass appeared at a Mid-City event with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. The two were joined by local elected officials for what the White House called a "conversation about protecting reproductive rights.

Both Harris and President Joe Biden have endorsed Bass for mayor. Bass has made Caruso's past donations to anti-abortion candidates a campaign point. Caruso has distanced himself from those candidates, saying he's firmly pro-choice.

While Harris didn't weigh in on the mayoral race at Monday's event, she did praise Bass' career.

"You are a courageous, fearless fighter on so many of these issues and in particular what you have done throughout your career to be a strong voice for women, for children, for all communities," Harris said of the congresswoman.

Caruso meanwhile Monday hosted an event in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. Many attendees who spoke to FOX 11's Cristy Fajardo they were concerned about Venice and the issues surrounding the homeless population in their area.

Recent polling from the University of California, Berkeley shows Caruso's made significant progress against Bass in recent months, when he was down by 12 points in the polls. As of Oct. 2, Caruso is just three points back of the congresswoman — 34% to 31%.