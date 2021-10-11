Bear stuck in tree in Pasadena, taken to protective care

A bear that was spotted in Pasadena Monday was tranquilized and taken into protective care after spending about 11 hours in a tree.

The adult female bear was seen about 7 a.m. in a tree in a backyard in the 1100 block of South Los Robles Avenue, Pasadena police Lt. Sean Dawkins said.

The bear was shot with a tranquilizer and eventually fell out of the tree, according to police. The bear, which was not injured in the fall, was recovered and taken into the protective care of the Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the scene was cleared at about 6:20 p.m.

