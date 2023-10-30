Bail hearing scheduled for driver in Malibu crash that killed 4 Pepperdine students

A bail review hearing is scheduled Monday for the suspect charged with murder and other counts for allegedly crashing into multiple parked cars on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, killing four Pepperdine University students.

Defense attorney Michael Kraut is asking Judge Eric Harmon to reduce 22-year-old Fraser Michael Bohm's bail from $4 million to $400,000, contending that his client was a victim of road rage.

Bohm was allegedly speeding at speeds of 104 mph in a 45 mph zone when he lost control of his BMW, swerved on the north shoulder of westbound PCH, and slammed into at least three parked cars on the road, officials said.

Those parked cars struck Peyton Stewart, Niamh Rolston, Asha Weird, and Deslyn Williams. The four Pepperdine students died at the scene, according to the sheriff's department.

During a press conference last week, District Attorney George Gascón said murder charges were filed because of "the speed, the reckless disregard for the safety of others."

Kraut has countered there is no evidence to support that Bohm was going upwards of 100 mph at the time of the crash.

Bohm could face potential multiple life prison sentences if convicted as charged.

The crash has renewed calls for safety improvements on PCH, particularly in the area of the crash, which some call "Dead Man's Curve."

The Malibu City Council on Monday heard from dozens of residents calling for action to improve safety and force drivers to slow down on the stretch.

Officials at Pepperdine University have announced that the four students killed in the crash will be posthumously awarded their diplomas.

City News Service contributed to this report.