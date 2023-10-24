Driver in Malibu PCH crash that left 4 Pepperdine students dead was going 104 in 45 mph zone

The 22-year-old driver involved in the deadly Malibu crash on Pacific Coast Highway that killed four Pepperdine University students was arrested and charged with four counts of murder and four counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, authorities announced in a press conference on Wednesday.

Fraser Michael Bohm was allegedly speeding at 104 mph in a 45 mph zone, LA County officials said.

"We lost four young people with a complete life ahead of them for really no reason other than complete reckless disregard for the life of others," said LA County District Attorney George Gascón.

Bohm was initially booked for gross negligence and vehicular manslaughter hours after the crash but was then released due to the lack of evidence at the time of the investigation. On Oct. 24, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said the 22-year-old was re-arrested and officially charged.

Fraser Michael Bohm faces four counts of murder and four counts of vehicular manslaughter charge in the deadly Malibu crash.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

On the evening of Oct. 17, officials allege Bohm lost control of his BMW when he slammed into multiple parked cars before ricocheting and fatally striking the victims, who were standing on the side of the road.

The victims were identified as 20-year-old Niamh Rolston, 21-year-old Peyton Stewart, 21-year-old Asha Weir and 21-year-old Deslyn Williams. All were sorority sisters and seniors at the university's Seaver College of Liberal Arts. All four died at the scene, authorities confirmed.

Bohm pled not guilty to all charges. At the arraignment, the previously set bail of $8 million was reduced by the court to $4 million on Wednesday.

If convicted as charged, Bohm faces the possibility of multiple life sentences, according to authorities.

The deadly crash reignited the local community's push to have the city of Malibu add safety improvements on the Pacific Coast Highway.

"Our hearts go out the families, loved ones and the Pepperdine University family as they cope with this unimaginable pain," said Gascón. "We want to assure the community that we are committed to seeking justice for those who have been taken from us too soon."