Autopsies scheduled for three men found dead at Norwalk home

Authorities on Saturday identified the last of three men found dead at their Norwalk home, and autopsies were pending to determine the causes of their deaths.

Vincent Trembley was 37-year- old, according to the coroner's website.

Deputies sent to the 12000 block of Portugal Court about 3 a.m.Thursday found the three men lying in the backyard of the residence, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Paramedics pronounced them dead at the scene.

Johnny Montoya, 34, Michael Bryant Fernandez, 29, and Trembley all lived at the location, the coroner's office reported.

Autopsies were scheduled.

Deputies went to the location "in response to a rescue call," DeputyJames Nagao said in a statement.

"Upon their arrival, deputies discovered three males lying on the ground in the backyard of the location," Nagao said.

"The males were unresponsive and not breathing. ... Due to the suspicious nature of the deaths and possible contaminates present at the location, deputies contained the area pending the arrival of homicide investigators."

A hazardous-materials team was sent to assist in processing the scene.

Two women who were in the residence along with two children were taken to a sheriff's station, Lt. Charles Calderaro said.

Nearby homes were evacuated "out of an abundance of caution," according to the sheriff's department.