Expand / Collapse search

Authorities ID man shot to death at Tarzana marijuana dispensary

By CNS Staff
Published 
Updated May 2, 2022 12:22PM
Crime and Public Safety
City News Service

Man shot and killed at Tarzana dispensary

A man in his thirties was shot to death at a dispensary in Tarzana Saturday. Two people were seen running from the scene.

LOS ANGELES - Authorities Monday identified a man who was shot to death Saturday afternoon at a marijuana dispensary in Tarzana.

The shooting was reported at 12:29 p.m. at the dispensary in the 18000 block of Ventura Blvd., according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

SUGGESTED: 

Brian Garcia, 28, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner's office reported. His city of residence was not known.

Two men were being sought in connection with the crime, police said. No descriptions were available of the suspects.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.