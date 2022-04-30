Woman found dead at Palmdale home where suspect was barricaded

A woman was found dead Saturday inside a Palmdale home where an assault with a deadly weapon suspect had earlier barricaded himself, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 6:13 a.m. in the 4300 block of Desert Aire Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Personnel from the sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau were sent to the scene to assist the sheriff's Palmdale station, and surrounding homes were evacuated.

The sheriff's department later reported that a female adult was found dead at the scene. Officials then tweeted at 11:33 a.m. that the suspect was taken into custody and the neighborhood evacuation was lifted.

No further information was immediately available.

Advertisement

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.