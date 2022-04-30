Man found shot dead inside vehicle in Melrose District
LOS ANGELES - Police found a man shot dead Saturday inside his vehicle in the Melrose District of Los Angeles.
Officers responding at about 6:20 a.m. to a radio call of a possible murder in the area of North Orange Grove and Melrose avenues found the victim down inside his vehicle with a possible gunshot wound, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division reported.
Arriving paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police said residents in the area reported hearing two gunshots at about 10 p.m. Friday, but no one called police.
LAPD West Bureau homicide detectives urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 213-382-9470 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.