Attorney: Police shooting of Anthony McClain unjustified

Monday in Pasadena, on the eve of what would have been Anthony McClain’s 33rd birthday, people cried out his name.

It was a cry for justice. Attending the news conference were family, attorneys and activists. They said the shooting of McClain, who is Black, was unjustified. They demanded accountability.

McClain was fatally shot in the back by police in Pasadena on a hot summer night, August 15, 2020. The Pasadena man was a passenger in the vehicle that was pulled over by police because the front license plate was missing. The officer asked McClain to get out of the car. Video shows McClain kicking off his shoes and running away.

What happened next is where the accounts starkly contrast. Video footage from police body-worn cameras and a vehicle dashboard camera show McClain’s left hand near his midsection and his back to the officer.

Police say McClain grabbed a gun from his waistband and turned toward the officer. The police videos do not show the weapon. McClain’s family said he was actually reaching toward his belt buckle. They strongly dispute a gun later recovered across the street was McClain’s.

The officer fired two shots at McClain while he was running away. One bullet grazed his shoulder and the other hit him in the back, fatally wounding him hours later.

At Monday’s news conference, family members were dressed in t-shirts in memory of Anthony McClain. Several lawyers spoke, including prominent civil rights attorney, Benjamin Crump.

Crump has just joined the legal team and is known for his representation of the families of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

Also introduced today by attorney Caree Harper was newly-revealed video shot on a cell phone right after the shooting. It’s dark and grainy and runs over four minutes. A crowd is gathering and onlookers are very upset.

The lawyer said the video shows an officer putting his knee on McClain’s back. We looked at the video numerous times. At first look, Harper’s assessment appears correct. However, it's not 100% clear from the video if the officer is kneeling on McClain or on the ground next to McClain.

The Pasadena Police Department was not available for an on-camera interview Monday. They released a formal statement which read, in part, "The incident that took place last year resulted in the tragic passing of Anthony McClain continues to be reviewed by multiple agencies, including the LA County DA’s office’s review of the shooting, as well as the OIR Group, who has been retained by the City to conduct an independent review of the incident. ...."

The release went on to say, "We are unable to comment publicly or refute the claims made earlier today by attorney Ben Crump, although the fact is that a handgun was found, and Mr. McClain’s DNA was found on the handgun."

At the end of Monday’s news conference, the group, including McClain’s children, sang Happy Birthday to the deceased and released red balloons into the sky.

