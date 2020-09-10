Pasadena Police release name of officer involved in deadly shooting of Anthony McClain

The Pasadena Police Department Thursday released the name of the officer who fatally shot a passenger who ran from police following a traffic stop in August.

Pasadena Police Chief John Perez named Edwin Dumaguindin as the officer who fatally shot 32-year-old Anthony McClain on August 15.

Anthony McClain

Perez said he was releasing the name of the involved officer because posts on social media were incorrectly identifying the officer involved, and that officer was receiving death threats.

The department said that Dumaguindin has been with the department for the past two years.

"At the time of the incident, Officer Dumaguindin was not, nor has he ever been assigned to the Police Department's Special Enforcement Section," Pasadena Police wrote in a press release.

Police said that McClain was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by Pasadena Police for no front license plate. The driver cooperated without incident, saying the plate had fallen off.

McClain got out of the passenger side and bolted. One of the chasing officers shot his gun twice, hitting him in the back. He was transported but declared dead at the hospital.

McClain's father recently filed a damages claim against the city, seeking unspecified damages. If the city denies it or fails to respond, the family can file a lawsuit.

“I don’t see why they had to shoot him in the back,” said Archie Barry, McClain’s father.

Police insist that McClain had a gun, and the officers feared for their life. Barry’s attorney's call that a lie and showed images from the body camera video worn by officers, saying the shiny object on his waist is his belt buckle.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case was encouraged to call Pasadena Police at 626-744-4241.

