Armed woman shot by CHP officers on Glendale freeway interchange

A woman is dead after she allegedly brandished two weapons at California Highway Patrol officers who encountered her in Glendale.

The woman was shot by officers on the 2 Freeway interchange and fell onto the 134 Freeway below.

The shooting occurred at 9:11 a.m., when officers responded to the 2 Freeway transition to the Ventura 134 Freeway, said CHP Officer Chris Baldonado.

The officers responded to a call of a woman whose white sedan was blocking the far right lane of the interchange and that she was brandishing a weapon.

The woman had "a couple of weapons" when two officers arrived, Baldonado said. "She refused multiple commands to drop the weapons and an officer-involved shooting occurred," he said.

The woman toppled over a low guardrail and landed on westbound Ventura Freeway lanes, Baldonado said.

Officers and paramedics rendered aid to the woman and she was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, he said.

A SigAlert was issued shutting down the westbound Ventura Freeway at Harvey Road for the shooting investigation. The SigAlert was canceled about 6:20 p.m.

