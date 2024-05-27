Another Metro bus driver reportedly attacked in Los Angeles

An investigation is underway after another Metro bus driver was reportedly attacked while on the job Monday.

It happened around 9:50 a.m. on a bus traveling southbound on Spring just south of Temple.

According to authorities, the bus driver recognized a possibly homeless person from previous incidents and attempted to stop them from entering the bus by closing the bus doors. However, the female suspect's arm got pinned in between the doors, prompting the bus driver to open the doors again, officials said.

That's when the woman allegedly lunged at the bus driver, grabbing their glasses and scratching the driver's left eye.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The suspect took off running, but the bus driver chased after the suspect, which led to another altercation, authorities said.

This is the latest in a string of attacks on Metro bus drivers in recent months. Earlier this month, LA Mayor and Metro Board Chair Karen Bass called for an immediate surge of law enforcement personnel across the transit system.

Following several violent incidents involving operators, Metro’s Board of Directors approved the installation of protective barriers for drivers on roughly 2,000 buses.

The agency’s entire fleet is expected to be fitted with the new barriers by the end of the year.



