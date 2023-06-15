Expand / Collapse search

Anaheim voters to decide on $25 minimum wage

A special election is scheduled for Sept. 12.

ANAHEIM, Calif. - In Anaheim, voters will decide later this year if the city should raise its minimum wage to $25 for hotel and event workers. 

A special election is schedule for Sept. 12.

Right now, the California minimum wage is $15.50 an hour. 

If the measure passes, Anaheim would pay nearly $10 more. 

While supporters say it would make workers help ends meet, one study estimates it would cost the city $4 million a year. 