Anaheim voters to decide on $25 minimum wage
ANAHEIM, Calif. - In Anaheim, voters will decide later this year if the city should raise its minimum wage to $25 for hotel and event workers.
A special election is schedule for Sept. 12.
Right now, the California minimum wage is $15.50 an hour.
If the measure passes, Anaheim would pay nearly $10 more.
While supporters say it would make workers help ends meet, one study estimates it would cost the city $4 million a year.