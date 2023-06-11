West Hollywood minimum wage increase effective July 1
LOS ANGELES - The minimum wage is going up in West Hollywood soon.
Effective July 1, the hourly minimum wage increases to $19.08 for all employers, according to the city.
Currently, the minimum wage is $17 for employers with 50 employees or fewer and $17.50 for employers with at least 50 employees. The rate is $18.35 for hotel employers.
The minimum wage will increase again in July 2024.
You can learn more about the ordinance here.
Earlier this year, the state-wide California minimum wage increased to $15.50 per hour for all employer sizes.
However, employers in at least 30 cities - including Los Angeles, Santa Monica and West Hollywood - pay a higher minimum wage than the state.