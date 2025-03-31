Altadena residents protest wildfire debris site

The Brief Altadena residents are protesting the planned concrete crushing and recycling operation at the local golf course. Frustrated homeowners fear long-term health risks from toxins such as lead and formaldehyde. LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has pledged to oversee the operations to ensure minimal disruption.



Residents in Altadena are protesting the imminent start of a concrete crushing and recycling operation at the local golf course, expressing concerns over hazardous dust and air quality.

Despite calls for transparency, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to begin operations Monday, prompting fears about long-term health impacts.

What we know:

Protests erupted on Sunday as frustrated homeowners gathered in front of the Altadena golf course, the soon-to-be site of the new operation.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is set to begin operations Monday at 7 a.m., running seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the project expected to last at least 10 months.

The site will be used for concrete crushing and recycling, a move intended to expedite fire cleanup and recovery efforts. Officials have assured that dust control and air monitoring measures will be implemented to mitigate health risks.

What they're saying:

"There's no numbers, there's no data. It's just essentially, 'trust us, we know what we're doing and let's leave it at that,'" one resident stated.

Another resident expressed fear about the future, saying, "Our kids are going to end up with cancer in 10 years. Are we going to end up with cancer in 10 years?"

What we don't know:

Residents are left with uncertainties regarding the long-term health effects of the operation.

Concerns have been raised about potential exposure to toxins such as lead, chromium, cadmium, cyanide, and formaldehyde.

The duration of the operation's impact on the community remains unclear, as well as the timeline for affected families to return to their homes.

The other side:

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger released a statement emphasizing the strong partnership between the community, the county, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

She assured residents that operations would be conducted with care and minimal disruption, and she pledged to remain vigilant in overseeing the project.

What's next:

The operation is set to begin Monday, with work scheduled to continue for at least 10 months.

Residents and officials will be closely monitoring the situation, with ongoing discussions about the potential health impacts and the community's recovery efforts.