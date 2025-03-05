‘A beacon of hope’: Altadena to reopen 1st public park following Eaton Fire

The Brief Loma Alta Park will reopen on May 10. It will be the first public park to reopen after the Eaton Fire.



Recovery efforts continue in Altadena after the Eaton Fire ravaged the area.

In a sign of hope, LA County officials announced Wednesday the reopening of Altadena’s first public park.

Loma Alta Park is slated to open May 10.

Much of the landscape and playgrounds in the park were damaged or destroyed in the fire.

The revised park will have new playgrounds along with community services, including a senior satellite center and a library.

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation teamed up with LA County Parks and Recreations to create two new Dodger dream fields.

Funding for the new park will come from proceeds raised during the Dodgers opening day 50/50 raffle as well as their World Series ring day ceremony.

"[This is] a beacon of hope for the Altadena community, providing a gathering space for neighbors and community to rebuild and recover and have some sense of resilience, perseverance during this long road of recovery," said Nichol Whiteman, CEO of the LA Dodgers Foundation.

The LA Clippers are also investing in the park and helping to refurbish the gym.