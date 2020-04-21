Air quality compromised throughout Los Angeles County, smoke advisory extended through Thursday
As the Bobcat Fire continued to spew smoke and ash into the air from the Angeles National Forest, regulators extended a smoke advisory across Los Angeles County.
Western United States has the worst air quality in the world, data indicates
Wildfire smoke has choked the West Coast as firefighters continue to battle massive wildfires spanning several states.
NFL: Poor air quality index due to wildfires could impact start time of season opener between Rams, Cowboys
NFL officials have announced that they will be closely monitoring the air quality index ahead of Sunday night’s season opener between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys, potentially delaying the start time due to smoke from wildfires raging across the region.
Some LA County COVID-19 testing sites to close over the weekend due to poor air quality
Due to safety concerns from hazardous and unhealthy air quality in the region, Los Angeles County updated its closures of certain COVID-19 testing sites through the weekend.
Unhealthy air quality continues in SoCal, residents urged to stay indoors
Poor air quality continues to spread throughout much of California as wildfires burn. It has created an orange smoky haze for the past three days and health officials are warning people to stay indoors.
California wildfires causing poor air quality throughout the area
When you ask people to describe the kind of air quality we are having this week you hear words like “unhealthy,” “sad,” and “horrible”.
Poor air quality prompts closure of several LA County parks
Due to the continued poor air quality in Southern California caused by the numerous wildfires, Los Angeles County has decide to temporally close some of its park facilities.
Unhealthy air quality forecast in San Gabriel, Walnut Valley areas
The Air quality remains unhealthy in the San Gabriel Valley, the San Gabriel Mountains and the Pomona Walnut Valley, officials said Wednesday.
High heat, fires prompt poor air quality warning in SoCal
Smoke from the massive Bobcat Fire combined with sizzling temperatures have caused unhealthy air quality in portions of Southern California, officials warned.
Heat, smoke lead to air advisories around SoCal
A heat wave ozone advisory and two smoke advisories remained in place Saturday due to air quality that could be unhealthy for residents with health issues.
Lung Association: L.A. still has nation's 'worst ozone pollution’
Los Angeles remains the city with the worst ozone pollution in the nation, the American Lung Association says in its State of the Air 2020 report, which also cites "growing evidence that a changing climate is making it harder to protect human health."