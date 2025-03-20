Altadena renters say landlord 'does nothing' while residents live without power, near toxic debris

The Brief Altadena residents are protesting what they call unlivable conditions at their apartment complex after the Eaton Fire. They say the landlord hasn't done anything to fix the issues. Some tenants are facing power outages. Others have been forced to live in hotels. Property managers have refused FOX 11's multiple requests for comment.



Dozens of tenants at an Altadena apartment building protested on Thursday against what they say are unlivable conditions at the building after the Eaton Fire. They say the landlord hasn't helped fix any of the issues.

Residents don't feel safe

What we know:

The residents gathered in front of their apartment building on Figueroa Drive in Altadena on Thursday afternoon, demanding the owners of the building improve living conditions.

The residents were forced to evacuate like so many others during the January fire. Many returned as soon as they could because they couldn't afford anywhere else to go. But they say half of the building is without power, and parts are just uninhabitable. Some have had to use extension cords to get power from outside the building.

Brenda Lopez, who's lived in the complex her entire life, says debris remains untouched just feet from the building and is worried about potential contamination.

What they're saying:

"We just want to be able to shower with hot water," said Brenda Lopez. "We just want to be able to connect our heaters and feel warm at night. We want to be able to stay here and not fear that someone's going to come and kick us out."

"It's very bad," said one resident. "My family is here so what can I do? The owner does nothing."

Calls for help unanswered

The backstory:

Cars and a carport near the building went up in flames. The renters say they've called for the debris to be tested to see how hazardous it is, but those requests haven't been answered.

Tenants said that they've reached out to the government and local churches, which have exhausted resources to help them. Now they want the building owner to step in.

The other side:

FOX 11 reached out to the company that owns the apartment building multiple times on Thursday. They refused to provide comment.

What's next:

Community leaders, including representatives from the NAACP and labor organizations have joined tenants' calls for action. Protesters are demanding the property owner to make repairs and provide a safe living space.