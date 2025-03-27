Newsom signs executive order to fast track rebuilding efforts after LA wildfires

The Brief Newsom's executive order aims to speed up the rebuilding efforts in LA and help prevent future fires. The order would help expedite the rebuilding of utility and telecommunication infrastructure.



California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Thursday aimed at quickly rebuilding Los Angeles and finding ways to prevent future wildfires.

What's in the executive order

What we know:

According to his office, the executive order suspends permitting and review requirements which will accelerate the rebuilding process for Altadena, Malibu, and Pacific Palisades following the deadly and destructive January wildfires.

The order would expedite the process of repairing and replacing electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunication infrastructure and would also speed up the process of "undergrounding" utility equipment.

"We are determined to rebuild Altadena, Malibu, and Pacific Palisades stronger and more resilient than before. Speeding up the pace that we rebuild our utility systems will help get survivors back home faster and prevent future fires," Newsom said in a statement.

Putting pressure on utility companies

Previously, Newsom called on electric utility companies, serving the impacted communities, to begin the process of rebuilding safer and more resilient electric infrastructure.

The letters were sent to Southern California Edison and Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, urging them to develop rebuilding plans and plans for undergrounding electric distribution infrastructure by the end of March.

He said other steps he's taken to help expedite the rebuilding of utility and telecommunication infrastructure is by suspending CEQA and the California Coastal Act.

Cause of wildfires

Dig deeper:

Several lawsuits have been filed against Southern California Edison, claiming the Eaton Fire may have been caused by one of their power lines.

The lawsuits also allege that SoCal Edison failed to properly maintain its equipment.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Findings from the law group Edelson PC indicate that the origin of the Eaton Fire was at the base of transmission line #3 and the transmission line was energized by SCE equipment.

While there is surveillance video and reports that suggest SCE equipment ignited the Eaton Fire, the official cause of that fire, along with the Palisades Fire, has yet to be determined.