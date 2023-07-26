Alleged San Gabriel Valley gang members arrested in El Monte raids

Authorities on Wednesday carried out a number of raids targeting a San Gabriel Valley gang.

Several documented gang members were rounded up early this morning in a coordinated well-synchronized raid hitting over a dozen locations simultaneously in El Monte.

The ATF, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and the El Monte Police Department all worked together, targeting the San Gabriel Valley gang that sources say had been terrorizing cities like El Monte.

The gang members rounded up are all connected to one particular gang member - the suspect accused of murdering El Monte police officers Michael Paredes and Joseph Santana - last year in June.

RELATED: El Monte police officers killed in shootout near motel identified

He was killed in a shootout with police after killing the two officers who were responding to a call of domestic violence.

According to police, that suspect was a gang member belonging to the same gang that these gang members rounded up today also belong to.

They are accused of several crimes and all face federal charges.