Noah Cyrus addresses Tish Cyrus, Dominic Purcell love triangle rumors
LOS ANGELES - Noah Cyrus is breaking her silence about rumors of a family love triangle.
The 24-year-old younger sibling of Miley Cyrus shared photos from Coachella in a recent Instagram post. "Dear lord, when i get [to] heaven please let me bring my man," quoting from Lana Del Rey's song "Young and Beautiful."
One person commented in response, "Like that guy u and ur mom both have sexy time with?"
To that, Cyrus fired back with an explicit request that said in part, "just choke…. just for a lil bit. great. thanks."
This comes after several reports made the rounds weeks ago alleging Cyrus was romantically involved with Purcell before he dated then married her mother Tish Cyrus.
Purcell and Tish married in Malibu last August. Miley served as maid of honor along with siblings Trace and Brandi also in attendance, but it appeared Noah and brother Braison were not present for the nuptials.
"To see my mom this happy and in love is very emotional for me," Miley, who was Tish’s maid of honor, told Vogue following the wedding. "Dom and my mom share the sweetest, most genuine love. It’s almost like it’s for the first time, which is so fitting for my mom who is such a young soul. Since they met, they both started aging in reverse. Somehow, my mom has gotten even more beautiful. The day was as special and magical as they are. To stand beside my mother and give her away to Dom is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life."