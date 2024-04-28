Noah Cyrus addresses Tish Cyrus, Dominic Purcell love triangle rumors

article

Noah Cyrus is breaking her silence about rumors of a family love triangle.

The 24-year-old younger sibling of Miley Cyrus shared photos from Coachella in a recent Instagram post. "Dear lord, when i get [to] heaven please let me bring my man," quoting from Lana Del Rey's song "Young and Beautiful."

One person commented in response, "Like that guy u and ur mom both have sexy time with?"

To that, Cyrus fired back with an explicit request that said in part, "just choke…. just for a lil bit. great. thanks."

This comes after several reports made the rounds weeks ago alleging Cyrus was romantically involved with Purcell before he dated then married her mother Tish Cyrus.

Purcell and Tish married in Malibu last August. Miley served as maid of honor along with siblings Trace and Brandi also in attendance, but it appeared Noah and brother Braison were not present for the nuptials.