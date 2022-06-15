El Monte police officers killed in shootout near motel identified

article

On Wednesday, city officials in El Monte identified the two officers who were killed during a shootout near a motel while protecting and serving in the community they were proud to call home.

The two officers were identified as Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana.

As a heartbroken community continues to grieve, a memorial has been growing outside the police station following what became a tragic night in the San Gabriel Valley.

Gunfire erupts in El Monte

Investigators said the two officers were ambushed after responding to a call near the Siesta Inn near Garvey and Central avenues Monday evening. City officials said in a press release when the officers arrived at the scene, the gunman opened fire, and two officers were struck by the bullets.

The two officers were rushed to the LAC +USC Medical Center where they died from their injuries sustained in the shooting. Authorities said the suspect, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

After 11 p.m Monday, a police procession was held for the fallen officers as they were transported from the hospital to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Several agencies in surrounding cities showed their support and joined the ceremony to honor the fallen heroes.

Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana. Expand

CORPORAL MICHAEL PARADES

Corporal Parades was a 22-year veteran of the force. He began his law enforcement career as a Cadet in the department and was sworn in as a full-time police officer in July 2000.

While working for El Monte PD, city officials said he worked on several specialized assignments before he was appointed to the position of a Corporal

He is survived by his wife, daughter and son.

OFFICER JOSEPH SANTANA

Officer Joseph Santana began his career of service working as a part-time Public Works employee. After six years, he worked as a deputy for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. He then returned to his hometown and accepted a position as a police officer with El Monte PD.

Officer Santana is survived by his wife, daughter and twin boys.

The city press release concluded by saying, "Corporal Parades and Officer Santana paid the ultimate sacrifice, while in performance of a noble profession, serving the community they loved."