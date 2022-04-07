Agoura Hills woman making sure people with disabilities in Ukraine can evacuate amid Russian invasion

With the invasion of Ukraine, imagine the hardship for those with disabilities.

An Agoura Hills-based organization, Joni and Friends, has had a partner program in place in Ukraine for more than 10 years. Now, they've turned their attention from services to evacuations.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Joni Eareckson Tada, who is in a wheelchair herself, is the founder of the Joni and Friends International Disability Center in California.

She has dedicated her life to helping the disabled. The nonprofit is active in countries around the world. For one, they have given out 200,000 wheelchairs.

They've had an active program in Ukraine since 2000. With Russia's invasion, those with disabilities are amidst the sea of millions of refugees who've been able to flee with the help of her international team. They've got 350 people who are disabled out of the war-torn country.

For more information on Joni and Friends and how you can help, click here.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.