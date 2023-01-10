Affected by the SoCal storms? You may be eligible to file your taxes late

Due to the storms and a resulting federal emergency declaration, Southern California residents and business owners will have until May 15 to file federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday.

The one-month filing grace period is being offered to residents in areas designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as qualifying for tax relief due to storms — including individuals and households that reside or have a business in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.

A list of eligible locations is always available on the disaster relief page on IRS.gov.

The storm relief postpones various tax filing and payment deadlines that occurred starting on Jan. 8. As a result, affected individuals and businesses will have until May 15 to file returns and pay any taxes that were originally due during the period, according to the IRS.

The relief includes 2022 individual income tax returns normally due on April 18, as well as various 2022 business returns normally due on March 15 and April 18. Among other things, the relief means eligible taxpayers will have until May 15 to make 2022 contributions to their IRAs and health savings accounts.

The IRS disaster relief page has details on other returns, payments and tax-related actions qualifying for the additional time.

The IRS automatically provides filing and penalty relief to any taxpayer with an IRS address of record located in the disaster area. Therefore, taxpayers do not need to contact the agency to get the relief.

Taxpayers qualifying for relief who live outside the disaster area should contact the IRS at 866-562-5227.