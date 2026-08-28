Adva Lavie: Proceedings suspended for influencer as judge questions mental competency

The Brief Criminal proceedings against social media influencer Adva Lavie were suspended on Wednesday after a judge declared a doubt regarding her mental competency. Lavie, charged with six felonies for allegedly burglarizing victims met via dating apps, was previously denied mental health diversion and faces separate grand theft charges in Riverside County. Her case remains intertwined with former fiancé and real estate billionaire Stephen Cloobeck, who has pleaded not guilty to felony witness intimidation charges involving victims in Lavie's case.



An order declaring doubt over the mental competency of social media influencer Adva Lavie has formally suspended criminal proceedings against her in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The 29-year-old model, also known as Mia Ventura, faces multiple felony charges for an alleged high-value burglary spree targeting people she met through dating platforms.

What we know:

A judge suspended the criminal case against Lavie on Wednesday after formal doubts were raised regarding her mental competency to stand trial.

Lavie was previously charged last year with six felony counts, including two counts of grand theft, two counts of unauthorized use of personal identifying information, one count of first-degree residential burglary, and one count of first-degree residential burglary with a person present.

Prosecutors allege that between 2023 and 2025, Lavie targeted victims in Westlake Village, West Hollywood, Los Angeles, and Beverly Hills by posing as a girlfriend and travel companion.

She allegedly used these relationships to gain access to victims' homes, stealing cash, gold, credit cards, and luxury designer items.

Earlier this month, a judge formally denied a request by Lavie's defense team to place her into a mental health diversion program.

The case has also drawn significant attention due to Lavie's former relationship with real estate magnate and former California gubernatorial candidate Stephen Cloobeck.

The 64-year-old billionaire was arrested in May in West Hollywood and charged on April 28 with two felony counts of attempting to prevent or dissuade a witness or victim by force or threat, one felony count of preventing or dissuading a witness from attending trial, and one misdemeanor count of making annoying phone calls.

Authorities allege Cloobeck tried to intimidate three male victims tied to Lavie's criminal case and made harassing calls to an attorney representing one of those victims.

Cloobeck pleaded not guilty to all charges on August 7 and has since called off his engagement to Lavie.

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Additionally, Lavie is facing separate criminal charges in Riverside County.

In that case, she is accused of grand theft involving the alleged theft of an $8,600 Rolex watch and $2,500 in Louis Vuitton merchandise from a host's home during the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in April 2025.

She was previously taken into custody in Beverly Hills on a Riverside County warrant and charged with a misdemeanor court order violation after allegedly removing her electronic ankle-monitoring device.

What we don't know:

The court has not publicly disclosed the specific medical evaluations or behavioral observations that prompted the judge to declare a doubt regarding Lavie's mental competency on Wednesday.

It's unclear how long the competency evaluation process will take or whether she will ultimately be found competent to stand trial.

Timeline:

Between 2023 and 2025, Lavie allegedly cultivated relationships on dating apps and "Sugar Daddy" websites to burglarize homes across Los Angeles County.

In April 2025, she allegedly stole a luxury watch and designer items during the Coachella festival in Riverside County. Later that year, Stephen Cloobeck ended his campaign for California governor.

In March 2026, a judge ruled there was sufficient evidence for Lavie to stand trial on six felony counts.

Cloobeck was charged with felony witness intimidation on April 28, 2026, and was arrested on May 12 in West Hollywood before posting a $300,000 bond.

On July 28, 2026, Lavie was re-arrested in Beverly Hills for allegedly removing her electronic ankle monitor and on the outstanding Riverside County warrant, resulting in her being held without bail.

Cloobeck pleaded not guilty to all charges on August 7.

Earlier in August 2026, a judge denied a defense motion for Lavie to enter a mental health diversion program.

On Wednesday, criminal proceedings against Lavie were suspended following the declaration of doubt regarding her mental competency.

What they're saying:

Prior to the suspension of proceedings, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman addressed the allegations during a press conference.

He stated that prosecutors intend to prove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that Lavie exploited trust built through online relationships to gain access to victims' homes and steal from them.

Outside the courthouse following an earlier hearing, defense attorney Jeremy Lessem informed reporters that the defense team was exploring mental health options for Lavie, which led to their earlier efforts seeking diversion.

Meanwhile, legal representatives for Stephen Cloobeck have publicly denied all witness tampering allegations against the real estate developer, and Cloobeck has formally entered pleas of not guilty to every charge.

What's next:

Lavie is scheduled to appear at the Mental Health Courthouse in Hollywood on September 9 to address her competency status, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

All standard criminal proceedings will remain stayed until the mental health court determines whether she is legally competent to understand the charges and assist in her defense.

For Cloobeck, a court date is set for October 7 to schedule his preliminary hearing, where a judge will decide if there is sufficient evidence for his witness intimidation case to proceed to trial.