1 killed, 1 hospitalized in suspected DUI crash in Koreatown

The Brief A 30-year-old woman died and another driver was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Koreatown early Friday morning that also damaged three parked cars and a fire hydrant. Police took the second driver into custody on suspicion of DUI after they were transported to California Hospital Medical Center. Authorities have not yet determined the cause or speed of the vehicles involved, and the identity of the victim has not been released by the medical examiner.



A 30-year-old woman was killed and another person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision early Friday morning in Koreatown.

Authorities said the crash involved a silver Mercedes SUV and a black Toyota and ultimately damaged three additional vehicles parked along Ardmore Avenue. A fire hydrant was also struck, sending water shooting into the air.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department said the initial call came in at about 12:35 a.m. from the intersection of Eight Street and Ardmore Avenue for an initial call regarding a vehicle versus a fire hydrant.

Police later confirmed that two vehicles collided before the crash involved parked cars.

A woman was pulled from the driver's side of the black Toyota and pronounced dead at the scene.

The second driver involved in the collision was transported to California Hospital Medical Center and later taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not determined what caused the two vehicles to collide or confirmed how fast they were traveling before impact.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner will work to officially identify the woman who died. The LAPD had identified her only as a 30-year-old woman.