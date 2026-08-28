Mayor Bass announces major drop in San Fernando Valley burglaries, citywide crime

The Brief Burglaries dropped 43% in the San Fernando Valley and 27% citywide compared to last August, alongside homicides reaching a 60-year low. Mayor Karen Bass attributes the drop to increased LAPD patrols along Ventura Boulevard, mobile license plate readers, and expanding non-police crisis teams like CIRCLE. Funding for the CIRCLE civilian crisis response teams was bolstered by $2 million in federal grants to expand coverage in the Valley.



Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced significant reductions in crime across the city, highlighted by a 43% drop in San Fernando Valley burglaries compared to last August.

The decrease comes alongside a 27% drop in burglaries citywide and homicides reaching a 60-year low, driven by targeted police deployments and expanded civilian response strategies.

What we know:

Mayor Bass directed the Los Angeles Police Department to strategically deploy resources following a series of home burglaries along Ventura Boulevard earlier this year.

The LAPD’s Operations-Valley Bureau implemented high-visibility vehicle deployments, extra patrols by officers and specialized units, air support deterrence, mobile License Plate Readers, and SLO community engagement, according to Bass.

LAPD officers also collaborated with the Robbery Homicide Division and Commercial Crimes Division on high-value loss burglary investigations.

Additionally, the administration established the Office of Community Safety to handle nonviolent crisis response, violence prevention, and reentry programs, Bass said.

Funding for the CIRCLE civilian crisis response teams was bolstered by $2 million in federal grants to expand coverage in the Valley. In neighborhoods heavily impacted by violence, the Office's GRYD program contributed to a previously announced 27% citywide drop in homicides through gang intervention, youth programming like Summer Night Lights, and Safe Passage initiative, Bass said.

What we don't know:

The exact timeframe over which the 43% reduction in Valley burglaries was calculated beyond the comparison to last August has not been detailed.

What they're saying:

Mayor Bass emphasized that achieving safety requires combining traditional law enforcement with community investment and specialized crisis teams.

"A safer city requires prevention, intervention, and investments in our communities," said Mayor Bass. "While police officers focus on violent crime, trained civilian teams like CIRCLE can respond to nonviolent situations involving someone experiencing a mental health crisis. We’re seeing the results, and we’re going to keep building on what works to keep Angelenos safe."

What's next:

The city plans to maintain its community-focused intervention and civilian response programs across Valley neighborhoods including Foothill, Mission, Van Nuys, and North Hollywood.