Aaron Carter refused rehabilitation plan from his team before accidental death

Despite Aaron Carter having a strong support system amid his battle with addiction, members of his team said it was a "challenge" getting him the help he deserved.

"We are glad this case is finally closed so we can have a celebration of life and send him off to rest," ICT PR’s Holly Davidson, who represented the former child star, told Fox News Digital, Thursday.

"Our team actively tried to implement a plan to rehabilitate a recovery to health, however, due to outside influences and triggering dysfunctional relationships, these circumstances made it a challenge."

Carter’s other team representative, Kelly K., shared with Fox News Digital his detailed recovery plan in hopes of saving the late pop star.

Kelly noted that an addiction consultant, Brenden Borrowman, had advised in a thought-out plan for Carter to go fully off-grid, without phones or access to friends and the Internet.

Also included in the plan were brain health assessments with leading doctors and one-on-one sessions with a life coach.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Carter, 34, had drowned, and his death was ruled an "accident."

The "effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam" were listed as contributing factors in his death.

Difluoroethane is an aerosol propellant found in spray cans, and alprazolam is commonly referred to as Xanax.

Singer and producer Aaron Carter arrives at the "Kings of Hustler" male revue at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on February 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

"On the morning of November 5, 2022, Mr. Carter was found submerged in the bathtub at his residence located in Lancaster by his reported housekeeper, who called 911 and was instructed to begin CPR," the department said in a release.

"Paramedics were called to the location, and Mr. Carter was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:14 a.m."

The Medical Examiner's office added, "After the scene investigation, Mr. Carter’s body was transported to the department's Forensic Science Center for examination."

"On November 6, 2022, the deputy medical examiner completed a full autopsy on Mr. Carter. Following the completion and receipt of relevant test results, the cause of death was certified on April 14."

Carter publicly struggled with addiction throughout his life and admitted that his sister Leslie, who died from an overdose in 2012 , had introduced him to huffing, the practice of inhaling fumes from household items.

"I was huffing because I was really f---ing stupid and sad, but this is really no excuse. I was huffing because I’m a drug addict," Carter said during an interview on "The Doctors."

In another part of the interview, he revealed his own mental health struggles.

"The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety; I’m manic-depressive," he said. "I’m prescribed to Xanax, Seroquel, gabapentin, hydroxyzine, trazodone, omeprazole."

Carter, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, rose to fame at age nine after releasing his self-titled debut album in 1997.

Carter is survived by his one-year-old son, Prince, with fiancée Melanie Martin.

After Carter’s tragic death in November, Martin spoke out after learning the terrible news.

"My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancée Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him," Martin shared with People.

"He has a very independent and strong personality, and I couldn't help him in the way I felt he needed it."

