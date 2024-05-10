91 Freeway crash: Driver expected to survive after truck gets pinned under big rig

Southern California officials said the driver of a pickup truck miraculously suffered non-life-threatening injuries after his pickup truck became pinned underneath a big rig on the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway, near the 605 Freeway, in Bellflower on Friday morning.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed the black pickup truck had collided with the back of the semi-truck. Both vehicles erupted in flames after the crash and the fire was quickly knocked down when firefighters arrived.

Both drivers were expected to survive the crash, investigators said.

The eastbound lanes are down to two lanes while crews work to clear the scene.

It's unknown when all lanes will reopen.

A similar incident occurred on the 5 Freeway in the Castaic area in northern Los Angeles County on Thursday afternoon.

