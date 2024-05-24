91 Freeway in Anaheim closed as pursuit comes to an end

Traffic on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim is at a standstill after a pursuit came to an end.

Corona Police initiated the pursuit in the morning of an armed driver. The chase ended on the westbound lanes of the 91 near Lakeview.

The driver's blue vehicle was boxed in by SWAT vehicles. Officials say the driver is threatening to harm himself. The suspect appeared to have a large handgun and was seen waiving it.

They are currently negotiating with him to surrender peacefully.

As of 9:30 a.m., both westbound and eastbound lanes were closed. Traffic is backed up for several miles. Westbound traffic was being diverted off Lakeview and eastbound traffic is being rerouted to the southbound 55 Freeway.

Images from SkyFOX showed people exiting their cars and walking on both sides of the freeway, as on-lookers gaze at the suspect's car.

SkyFOX also caught some drivers making U-turns on the freeway, trying to exit on Imperial.

It is unclear when the freeway will reopen.

As a safety precaution, two nearby schools were placed on lockdown; Crescent Elementary School and Crescent Primary.

