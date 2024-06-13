New California laws that take effect July 1, 2024

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several new bills into law during his last legislative session on the heels of the new year. While several new laws went into effect in January, here is a look at some of the new laws that will impact your life beginning July 1, 2024.

Drug testing kits in bars (AB 1013)

Businesses with an on-sale general public premises alcohol license must sell drug testing kits at a price not much higher than wholesale and post notices about their availability to prevent drink spiking.

In addition to kits in the form of strips, stickers, or straws that can test for common date rape drugs like rohypnol ("roofies) and ketamine, there must also be a sign for patrons notifying them they are available for sale or at no cost, depending on the establishment.

The law applies to bars and nightclubs where beer, wine, and distilled spirits are sold for consumption, minors are not allowed on premises, and food is not required.

Gun tax (AB 28)

This law adds a 11% state tax on firearms and ammo sold in the state starting in July 2024 — making California the only state in the U.S. to have such a tax. This tax is on top of existing federal taxes. Depending on the gun type, the federal tax is either 10% or 11%. Revenue from the tax, estimated by state officials to be about $160 million a year, will help fund violence prevention programs.

Hidden fees (SB 478)

The law requires that advertised or displayed prices for most goods and services include all fees and charges (excluding government taxes and fees). This specifically targets short-term lodging like Airbnb.

The new law aims to prohibit "junk fees" across a range of businesses, including restaurants, bars and delivery apps.

Restaurants will need to factor surcharge fees into menu prices, as opposed to simply advertising them at the end of a bill. Food apps, however, will be required to function differently under the new law.

Menstrual products in schools (AB 367)

The existing law that requires public schools to provide free menstrual products in restrooms for grades 6 to 12 is expanded to include grades 3 to 5.

The bill applies to public schools serving students in grades six to 12, community colleges and the California State University System.

Right to Repair (SB 244)

The bill requires manufacturers of electronics priced at $50 or higher to make documentation and spare parts or tools available for repair. For products priced at $100 or more, parts and documentation must be available for seven years after the product was last manufactured.

The law broadly covers electronic and appliance products, including cell phones, laptops, tablets, and various home appliances, that were manufactured and sold or used for the first time in California on or after July 1, 2021.

Security deposits cap (AB 12)

Renters in California will no longer be asked for a security deposit larger than one month's rent. Previously, state law allowed landlords to ask renters for security deposits equivalent to two months’ rent for unfurnished units, or three months’ rent for furnished units. That doesn’t include the first month of rent.

