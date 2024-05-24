LA Memorial Day weekend forecast: Clouds, slight chance of drizzle linger as May gray continues

You may want to grab your umbrellas this Memorial Day weekend. While it may be the unofficial start of summer, the weather doesn't agree.

"May gray" conditions will continue through Friday and Saturday. Marine layer clouds pushed further inland Thursday night, bringing light drizzle to parts of the Southern California region Friday morning. High temperatures on Friday are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 60s, and lower 70s in the valleys and the Inland Empire.

On Saturday, the marine layer will start to push away, bringing some sun in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be around 70 degrees.

Luckily, temps will continue to increase through the holiday weekend. Models show temperatures on Sunday through Thursday will gradually warm to near or above average.

Southern California isn't the only region to see below-average temps. Travelers from Texas to New York will face potentially rainy and even severe weather for the holiday weekend. Rain and some thunderstorms could also cause delays for air travelers on Friday in the Great Lakes and Midwest regions.

Memorial Day travel kicked off Thursday, as some Americans began their holiday weekend early. AAA predicted Thursday and Friday would be the busiest travel days for the weekend, with nearly 44 million flying, driving or traveling at least 50 miles from home.

FOX Weather contributed to this report



