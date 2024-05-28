California teen almost misses high school graduation due to 91 Freeway standoff

A California teenager almost missed a major milestone after her family became stuck in a traffic nightmare for hours. However, thanks to her determined family and the kindness of strangers, she made her high school graduation just in the nick of time, and it was all documented on social media.

The graduate’s mother, Araceli Ureño, made an Instagram video that showed the stressful moments as her family sat in gridlocked traffic after a pursuit ended on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim. Traffic was closed in both directions for hours.

The video showed traffic backed up for miles, news helicopters overhead, and a large police presence as authorities attempted to get the suspect to surrender.

Other social media users said the traffic made them late for work and one user even claimed the traffic ruined her trip to Disneyland.

"Well, looks like my baby’s gonna miss her graduation," Ureño said in the video.

(IG: cheliureno)

It’s what happens next that could move anyone to tears.

As her daughter stood on the freeway and looked defeated in her graduation cap, drivers honked their horns in support of the teen’s accomplishment. Ureño's daughter is then seen on video in tears, visibly moved over the unexpected support.

The teen’s dad then walked across the freeway with his daughter to make sure she wouldn't miss her big day.

Next, the social media video cuts to the teen finally making it to the school and according to the caption, her daughter’s high school counselor had security escort her to the stage.

Thanks to everyone's efforts, Ureño's daughter made it across the graduation stage just as the ceremony was coming to an end.

Congrats to her and the Class of 2024!