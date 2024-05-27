'Aggressive shark behavior' reported in Orange County waters

Sharks displaying "aggressive behavior" in Orange County waters has triggered the closure of ocean access to the public in San Clemente, according to officials.

The city issued a warning Monday notifying the public that ocean water access at all San Clemente beaches is restricted due to a shark sighting near T-Street Beach.

"Beaches will remain open, but water access will remain closed until 8 p.m. tonight, pending no additional shark sightings," the city said.

This comes as LA County issued a warning advising against swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters at five area beaches due to excessive bacteria levels. That warning covers Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach, Mother Beach in Marina Del Rey, Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach, Santa Monica Pier, and Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro.

Information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county's beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662. A map of impacted locations and more information is available at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.



