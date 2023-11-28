8 year-old girl dies after South LA bus stop crash that killed her mother

An 8-year-old girl who was critically injured when an SUV slammed into a bus stop in South Los Angeles on Thanksgiving, killing the girl's mother, has died, police said Tuesday.

The crash took place around 1:30 p.m. at 1758 W. 83rd St., just east of Western Avenue and several blocks south of Florence Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The child and her mother, later identified as Alma Aragon, were walking when an SUV driven by an allegedly drunk driver went onto the sidewalk and struck them.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mother killed, child critically injured in car crash near South LA bus stop on Thanksgiving day

One car, speeding southbound down the road, collided with another vehicle that was exiting the parking lot of a nearby liquor store and allegedly attempting a U-turn, authorities said.

The department said another male victim was also injured in the crash. All three victims were taken to a regional trauma center by LAFD paramedics.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mother killed in South LA bus stop crash ID'd

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but authorities said that they believe alcohol was "absolutely" a factor with "at least one of the drivers."

Officials confirmed that the speeding driver was unlicensed. That person's identity has not yet been released by authorities.

As of Tuesday, no arrests had been made in connection with the crash, according to the LAPD.

City News Service contributed to this report.